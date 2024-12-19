Central Sahitya Akademi Award for Baishnab Charan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: Writer Baishnab Charan Samal will receive this year’s Central Sahitya Akademi award for his book of essays ‘Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti.’

The Akademi announced the award in 21 languages on Wednesday which includes eight books of poetry, one each in play and research genres, three literary criticisms, three novels and as many essays.

‘Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti’ published in 2020 is Samal’s interpretation of spiritual conceit concerned with universal acceptance of Lord Jagannath and the Jagannath consciousness. “I have written essays about human ideology, ‘Bhoomi’ and Odia Sanskriti in the book,” said the Cuttack-based educationist and writer.

Samal, who is in his mid-80s, will receive a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, a plaque and a shawl at the award event in New Delhi on March 8.

The book was selected based on recommendations made by a jury of three members in Odia language. The three jury members were authors Devdas Chhotray, Santanu Kumar Acharya and Paramita Satpathy.

A retired professor of Utkal University and Viswa Bharati, Samal has already authored 160 books in different genres, primarily focussing on spirituality, philosophy and Odia identity.

Apart from writing essays, he is also a critic and has written his autobiography ‘Jane Banabatoi Ra Kahani’.

Samal began writing poetry as a child and has to his credit 10 books of poetry. While 12 more books authored by him are pending publication, Samal said that he is currently writing a book of essays on Odia ‘asmita’ which is titled ‘Odisha Ra Asmita’.

“There is a lot of talk today on Odia Asmita by people who are not aware of what it actually is. This book will explain what asmita is when it comes to politics, religion, language, literature, Jagannath culture and Paika identity in Odisha,” said the writer. The book will be published within a month.