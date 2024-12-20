Adolescent-friendly space at Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : In order to involve adolescents as ‘Public Space Ambassadors’, the city-based Humara Bachpan Trust and World Resources Institute in collaboration with BMC are developing a model adolescent-friendly public space at Rajdhani college.

The space is being developed using a tactical urbanism process, which focuses on low-cost, temporary interventions that aim to improve the functionality and livability of a public space.

The initiative aims to create safe, healthy, and vibrant public spaces while empowering adolescents as public space ambassadors who actively participate in urban planning and decision-making processes.

On December 17, capacity building workshop and public space audit took place at Rajdhani college where over a hundred adolescents came together to share ideas, conduct audits, and propose actionable designs to transform the space into a safe, inclusive, and vibrant area.

Hands-on sessions and an on-site audit allowed the participants to evaluate the Rajdhani college frontage. The students shared actionable design recommendations to make the space more inclusive, vibrant, and welcoming. A preliminary design presentation was also reviewed by the participants for further feedback.

The workshop was inaugurated by principal of the college Minati Mishra and Arpita Pattnaik, executive director of the trust, among others.