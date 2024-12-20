BJP MPs seek UDAN link to 10 more places in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A delegation of BJP MPs from the state led by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Civil Aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday over development of airport infrastructure in different parts of Odisha.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Naidu urging him to set up a new terminal building at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital city considering the growing air traffic and passenger demand, second phase development of Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda, construction of a new airport at Puri and developing Charbatia airstrip in Cuttack into a full-fledged airport.

“Development of the Jharsuguda airport and the construction of a new terminal building at BPIA will also help in promoting the industrial development of eastern India,” the memorandum said.

The BJP MPs also highlighted the strategic location of Paradip, which is close to major industrial hubs like Angul, Talcher and Kalinganagar. The ongoing capital ring road project in Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas will also benefit from these initiatives, they said.

The delegation further requested Naidu for inclusion of Birasal in Dhenkanal, Hirakud in Sambalpur, Rangailunda in Ganjam, Paradip in Jagatsinghpur, Utkela in Kalahandi, Kalinganagar in Jajpur, Raisuan in Keonjhar, Padampur in Bargarh, Rasgovindpur and Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj districts under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme to boost regional air connectivity and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Odisha.