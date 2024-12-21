Orissa HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation in BSF firing death case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to one Malati Kirsani, whose husband Gangadhar Kirsani, was killed during a crossfire between the security personnel and Maoists at Litiput under Machkund Police Station limits in Koraput district on October 29, 2013.

The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Malati in 2015. She had sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for her husband’s “murder” while he was guarding his Ragi crop against intrusion of animals.

According to the case records, the BSF had claimed that Gangadhar with alleged Naxalite links was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in a 20-minute exchange of fire between Maoists and security personnel.

However, while disposing of the petition recently, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The report of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) regarding the innocence of Gangadhar Kirsani, speaks volumes of the high handedness of the BSF personnel".

"There is no case registered or even allegation at any police station against the deceased to suggest that he was a Mao sympathiser or involved in any kind of subversive activities. None in the locality has even raised any finger on the conduct of the deceased. Hence, the BSF personnel are only trying to shield their wrongdoings by tarnishing the image of the deceased," he added.