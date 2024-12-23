Mystery shrouds kidnapping and subsequent release of woman in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In an alarming incident, a woman was reportedly kidnapped by miscreants from the Lumbini Vihar area here late on Sunday night, but released soon after.

While the reason for the abduction and subsequent release is yet to be ascertained, police said the incident happened near a petrol pump at around 12.30 am. The woman and a male colleague were on on a two-wheeler. After filling fuel in their scooter they left the pump, when at least four miscreants in a car allegedly blocked their way and suddenly attacked her companion identified as Akash Singh of Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony here.

While Singh was seriously injured in the assault, the miscreants allegedly took away the woman in their car. He immediately rushed to Maitri Vihar police station and informed the cops about the matter.