Mystery shrouds kidnapping and subsequent release of woman in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In an alarming incident, a woman was reportedly kidnapped by miscreants from the Lumbini Vihar area here late on Sunday night, but released soon after.
While the reason for the abduction and subsequent release is yet to be ascertained, police said the incident happened near a petrol pump at around 12.30 am. The woman and a male colleague were on on a two-wheeler. After filling fuel in their scooter they left the pump, when at least four miscreants in a car allegedly blocked their way and suddenly attacked her companion identified as Akash Singh of Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony here.
While Singh was seriously injured in the assault, the miscreants allegedly took away the woman in their car. He immediately rushed to Maitri Vihar police station and informed the cops about the matter.
Police carried out searches and road blocks at various locations in the city to trace the victim. However, the accused reportedly released her on the road, a few kilometres away. "The woman is a native of Cuttack and is in her home now. We are yet to record her statement. More details will emerge after questioning her," said Maitri Vihar police station IIC, Rabinarayan Behera.
Singh and the woman reportedly work in the same organisation. The injured youth told the investigators that he had no clue about the motive behind the attack on him and his female friend's abduction.
"A case has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined to identify and nab the culprits," said Behera. Sources said police are probing whether the accused were known to the victim and if they kidnapped her over some personal dispute or any other reason.