The eKYC pain pushes state boundaries

Twenty five-year-old Jibit Nayak and his younger brother Jiban of Lankagada village in Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal district work in Ernakulam district in faraway Kerala. The siblings had submitted their biometrics and completed Aadhaar seeding at the local fair price shop (FPS) for eKYC update in the southern state. When the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department of Odisha government issued a notice in August, directing all ration cardholders to mandatorily verify eKYC, the siblings found out to their utter surprise that their validation was not showing at the PDS dealer point back in their village.

The Nayak brothers had to travel all the way back from Ernakulam to Kandhamal, not only losing their wages for more than 10 days but also incurring additional travel expenses to complete eKYC verification. The same was the case with their younger sister Shyamla who studies in Secundarabad. Their woes did not end there. The Lankagada FPS is an offline PDS centre and the three siblings had to go to Hatimunda, five km away from their village, to complete the verification which took them a couple of days due to internet issues, recalls Jiban.

The plight of the Nayak family is not just theirs alone. Countless people working in different states had to rush to their villages to save their ration cards after the Odisha government announced a September 25 deadline for eKYC update with an additional caution coming from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra.