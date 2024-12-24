Mission Mausam to augment IMD’s capabilities: DG

BHUBANESWAR : As part of the Centre’s ‘Mission Mausam’ initiative, plans are underway to augment India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) capabilities with upgradation of the observational systems across India, said Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday.

Speaking at the ‘Users Workshop on Extreme Weather Events over Odisha’, Mohapatra said at least 53 new doppler weather radars (DWRs) will be installed in the country and meteorological balloons released in 60 more places along with the existing 56 locations.

“The number of DWRs will be increased from 39 to 73 by 2026. Subsequently, there is a plan to install 53 additional radars across the country and take the total number to 126. The new radars will enhance the forecast system in village, block and panchayat levels,” the IMD DG said.

He said the IMD has also planned to strengthen the observatories at the panchayat level. The national weather forecaster along with Ministries of Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Earth Sciences is working to ensure every panchayat is equipped with automated weather station and rain gauge, Mohapatra added.

Various models run by the IMD has a reach of up to 12 km and weather forecast is provided for all the 314 blocks in Odisha, he said. “Our objective is to issue forecasts at the panchayat level for which a high-performance computational system (HPCS) has already been procured by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. HPCS will help improve short to medium range forecasts (5 km to 6 km) by using high resolution models,” said Mohapatra.

Addressing the workshop, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said the state government will render all possible support to the IMD to protect the interests of the people of the state.

The programme was held as part of IMD’s 150th anniversary celebrations. Citing that Odisha is a disaster-prone state and requires advanced technology to issue brisk forecasts, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, who was also an attendee, urged the IMD DG to upgrade Bhubaneswar meteorological office to a regional meteorological centre (RMC).

Among others, SRC Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Kolkata RMC head Somenath Dutta and Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty were present.