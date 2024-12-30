Chief secretary warns department heads over delay in submitting performance appraisal reports

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in submission of performance appraisal reports of subordinate staff will cost department heads dearly, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has issued a warning to all departments.

In a strongly-worded directive, the chief secretary has cautioned that failure to initiate or submit performance appraisal reports on time by the reporting, reviewing or accepting officers will invite action. Performance appraisal reports of the state government employees need to be submitted every year to adjudge their performance in the areas of work, conduct, character, ability, initiative, capacity and integrity in discharging duties. Although it is a routine annual affair, the directive came in the wake of increasing complaints regarding overdue appraisals, which have caused bottlenecks in staff performance reviews and delayed promotions. Officials have been instructed to ensure that the appraisal process is conducted with diligence and within prescribed timelines.

Ahuja has urged secretaries of all the departments to instruct the reporting, reviewing and accepting officers to prioritise the evaluation of staff performance. Stressing that delays not only disrupt administrative efficiency but also demotivate employees awaiting feedback on their work, he said, accountability at every level is crucial to maintain integrity of the system.

“Delays in completing the appraisal process will be seriously viewed and may result in adverse entries being recorded in the performance appraisal reports of the responsible officers. Such adverse entries could have significant repercussions on their career progression and reputation,” he added.