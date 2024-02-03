'Ekamra Utsav' to start from February 3

BHUBANESWAR: Ekamra Utsav, a festival to celebrate Odia language and culture, will commence at the Idco exhibition ground here from Saturday. The main event of the festival, which will coincide with Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani, is ‘Sangitara Murchana’.
Renowned artists and singers like Jyotirmayee, Aruna Mohanty, Kuna Tripathi, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, Jubin Nautiyal, Sanam Puri and others will enthral the audience with their performances.
As part of Ekamra Utsav, Ama Byanjan (food festival) having 20 stalls will offer various delicacies to the visitors. The department of Mission Shakti, Odisha Millet Mission and Koraput Coffee have also set up one stall each. The festival will mostly offer Odia cuisine but Chinese and continental food will also be available.
The festival will also showcase the roots of Odia language through its exhibition - Mo Bhasa Mo Gouraba Pradarshani. A night flea market having 33 stalls will also remain open for the visitors at Ekamra Haat between 4 pm and 11 pm during the seven-day-long festival which will conclude on February 9.