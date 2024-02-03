'Ekamra Utsav' to start from February 3

BHUBANESWAR: Ekamra Utsav, a festival to celebrate Odia language and culture, will commence at the Idco exhibition ground here from Saturday. The main event of the festival, which will coincide with Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani, is ‘Sangitara Murchana’.

Renowned artists and singers like Jyotirmayee, Aruna Mohanty, Kuna Tripathi, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, Jubin Nautiyal, Sanam Puri and others will enthral the audience with their performances.