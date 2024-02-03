Railway allocation for key lines in Odisha marks a big drop

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may have received the highest-ever allocation of Rs 10,536 crore for railways in the interim Union budget 2024-25 but outlay for key new lines, and ongoing and proposed projects has dropped significantly.

As per the pink book presented in the Parliament, allocation for the long-pending Khurda road-Balangir new line project is Rs 1,350 crore, down by Rs 249 crore from 2023-24. Sanctioned in 1994-95, only 153 km of the 301-km new rail line project has been completed so far. There has been no budgetary allocation for Sambalpur-Gopalpur via Phulbani, Puri-Konark rail link, Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra via Aradi, Buramara-Chakulia line, Keonjhar-Badampahar, Digha-Jaleswar, Junagarh-Nabarangpur and Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam proposed rail lines.

The 142-km Nawapara Road-Bargarh Road via Padampur line that had led to a political slugfest between BJP and BJD during Padampur bypoll in December 2022 also did not find any mention in the railway allocation. Sources said no or little allocation will further delay some of the proposed key new railway lines, which would have boosted the economy in the respective regions besides promoting tourism.