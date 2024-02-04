Jeypore to Kundra road work pending due to opposition by traders

JEYPORE : THE proposed road expansion project from Jeypore to Kundra is hanging in balance reportedly due to the traders’ denial to part with the land near Jayanagar Chowk in Jeypore town for the purpose.

Sources said the Public Works department had approved the road project on a 23-km stretch from Jeypore to Kundra last year at a cost of Rs 34.51 crore. As per the plan, the said road was to be widened to up to 40 feet from existing 30 feet.

However, the 500-metre stretch from Jayanagar to Bhutanath temple under the project is occupied by the traders’ community. They have been demanding the administration not to expand the stretch claiming it would hamper their business besides leading to demolition of a few buildings.

Jeypore PWD executive engineer Khirdhar Kandhpani said the project work could not progress due to opposition from the traders. “We have, however, requested the Revenue department to demarcate the road in this stretch for demolition as per the norms,” he added.