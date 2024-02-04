Odisha's Jajpur set to unveil 183-ft Shiva statue on Mahashivratri

JAJPUR : A colossal 183-foot tall Lord Shiva statue, touted to be the state’s tallest, is nearing completion near the Barahanath temple on the banks of river Baitarani in Jajpur district. The temple, a part of the dream project of Baraha Kshetra development, will be inaugurated on the Mahashivratri day this year.

The statue, showing Lord Shiva in a meditative posture (dhyana mudra), has been constructed above 30 feet from the ground and can be seen from a distance of 40 kilometre. Well-lit, it is clearly visible even at night. The visitors will have the opportunity to access the statue through lifts, stairs, and a breathtaking sky view of the Baitarani riverfront. To preserve its grandeur, the statue is undergoing protective measures, being coated with zinc and painted copper.

Constructed by a New Delhi-based Maturam Art, the site will feature a scenic park, water fountain, and a rest house nearby for the convenience of tourists and devotees.

Anticipated to become a focal point for tourists, the statue is expected to enhance Jajpur’s tourism potential along with attractions like Dashwasamedha Ghat, Baraha temple, and Maa Biraja temple.

The project will be completed before Mahashivaratri, scheduled next month, when the statue will be unveiled for public.