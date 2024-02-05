‘Cancer can be fought with courage, positive mindset’

BHUBANESWAR: Cancer is a dreaded disease but patients can fight back with courage and a positive mindset, Ollywood actor Satyaki Mishra said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here on the eve of World Cancer Day, Mishra, who is recovering from oral cancer, appealed people to stay away from tobacco products as they are known to cause cancer. “I was a regular user of tobacco products, but never thought I would be afflicted with cancer. I suffered because of my own folly,” Mishra said, adding it is difficult to refrain from the habit once a person becomes an addict.

The actor’s wife Suchismita Mishra said battling such disease can be extremely hard for a family. “It leaves you physically, mentally and financially drained,” she said while urging people not to neglect any medical condition suggesting cancer and seek treatment at the earliest.