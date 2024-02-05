Odisha: Sans govt help, two men of Sindhigaon village build wooden bridge

UMERKOTE: Fed up with the alleged apathy of the district administration in constructing a concrete bridge connecting Nabarangpur and Koraput districts, two Good Samaritans of Sindhigaon village in Nabarangpur took matters in their own hands and built a wooden bridge in the area for convenience of local residents.
Sources said the Indravati river flows between Koraput’s Dengpadar village on one side and Sindhigaon village in Nabarangpur district on the other side. The distance between the two villages is just 400 metre.
However, in absence of a proper connecting pathway, local residents were being forced to travel around 20 km. The matter reportedly worsened during rainy season when the areas remained disconnected from each other.
They said they had appealed the district administration several times to build a concrete bridge in the area but to no avail.
That is when Kamal Lochan Gatali and Bhagban Muduli of Sindhigaon village decided to take matters in their own hands and build a bridge themselves.
After Muduli (57) passed away recently, Galati has been in charge of maintenance of the bridge.
He said the bridge, 150 metre in length, was built three months back using Nilagiri wood and bamboo at a cost of Rs 50,000 by utilising their own money and funds from villagers.
“When the level of water increases during rainy season, locals ferry across the river using wooden boats. During other times of the year, they use the bridge to move between the two districts,” Galati informed.
He further said two-wheelers passing through the bridge are charged Rs 10 each.
Nabarangpur block development officer Sunil Khora said the district administration will construct a concrete bridge in the area soon.
Meanwhile, villagers have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if their demands are not fulfilled soon.