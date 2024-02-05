Odisha: Sans govt help, two men of Sindhigaon village build wooden bridge

UMERKOTE: Fed up with the alleged apathy of the district administration in constructing a concrete bridge connecting Nabarangpur and Koraput districts, two Good Samaritans of Sindhigaon village in Nabarangpur took matters in their own hands and built a wooden bridge in the area for convenience of local residents.

Sources said the Indravati river flows between Koraput’s Dengpadar village on one side and Sindhigaon village in Nabarangpur district on the other side. The distance between the two villages is just 400 metre.

However, in absence of a proper connecting pathway, local residents were being forced to travel around 20 km. The matter reportedly worsened during rainy season when the areas remained disconnected from each other.

They said they had appealed the district administration several times to build a concrete bridge in the area but to no avail.

That is when Kamal Lochan Gatali and Bhagban Muduli of Sindhigaon village decided to take matters in their own hands and build a bridge themselves.

After Muduli (57) passed away recently, Galati has been in charge of maintenance of the bridge.