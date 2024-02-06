Death of 8-year-old student sparks protest, compensation sought

BARIPADA : Protesting the death of an eight-year-old student, residents of Kasiabedha, joined by activists from Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, staged a protest at the confluence of National Highway No-18 and National Highway No-49 in Jharpokharia on Monday.

The agitators kept the student’s body on the highway demanding action against those found guilty. They sought Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased besides employment to a family member based on educational qualification.

The protesters alleged that the girl Soudamini Marandi, a residential student of the Pandhda Harishchandra government-run high school, died due to the negligence of school staff including a matron.

Vehicular movement on both the highways came to a standstill for over an hour due to the protest.

Naran Murmu, leader of the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, accused the school staff, including the matron, block education officer, and principal, of neglecting their duty even when the student was critical. They also alleged that medicine was administered to her without consulting doctor which led to her death.

However, the protesters called off the strike after in-charge IIC of Jharpokharia police station, Rozalin Behera, assured the demonstrators that the district administration would provide Rs 2 lakh compensation. An inquiry into the incident will be conducted, and action taken based on the inquiry report, she stated.

On Saturday, seven students including the deceased, fell sick complaining of fever. Despite the matron’s presence, Soudamini was not taken to the hospital and succumbed on Sunday. The remaining six students were hospitalised. Mayurbhanj collector Ashish Thakare visited the medical college to assess the situation and directed a medical team to monitor the health of other students at the school.

Headmaster suspended, matron removed

As per the direction of collector Ashish Thakare, the district education officer Purnachandra Sethy, on Monday, placed the headmaster of the school Ranjan Kumar Ghose under suspension. The matron Gira Mani Singh was also disengaged from the job by district welfare officer P Das. Speaking to TNIE, the collector said the student was not well even when she was at home. But her health deteriorated after she reached the school. “Neither did her parents take her to hospital nor was she given treatment at the school when her condition worsened,” Thakare stated. The health of the other students is reportedly stable with doctors keeping watch on their condition round-the-clock, the collector added.