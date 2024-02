BHUBANESWAR : The India Meteorological Department has issued dense fog warning for some places in Odisha for the next two days. The national weather forecaster said dense fog is likely to occur at a few places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and 12 other districts on Tuesday morning.

Similarly, dense fog is likely to prevail at some places in Khurda, Puri and seven other districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Dense fog is prevailing in some parts of the state due to moisture availability, calm winds and clear sky condition,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

Shallow to moderate fog will also likely occur at a few places in the state during the next two days.