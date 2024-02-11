Former hockey star’s entry upsets political equation in Odisha's Talsara

ROURKELA: Political landscape in Talsara Assembly constituency is witnessing a seismic activity with the entry of former hockey star Prabodh Tirkey into the Congress fold and his desire to contest from the region.

This development has sent ripples in the ruling BJD, leaving the party scrambling for a viable candidate as the clock ticks away. With the seat reserved for the scheduled tribe (ST), a triangular contest seems imminent, with incumbent MLA and Sundargarh organisational district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhawani Shankar Bhoi all set for a re-nomination. The BJD’s hopes of clinching the seat for the first time hinge on strategic candidate selection, taking into account the crucial caste dynamics.

The Talasara Assembly constituency, with approximately 2.01 lakh voters, has historically favoured Bhuiyan candidates. In the 14 elections held from 1961 to 2019, Bhuiyan candidates emerged victorious 13 times. The constituency was once a Congress bastion, with Gajadhar Majhi winning five consecutive terms from 1980 onwards but the political landscape shifted in 2019, with BJP’s Bhoi securing victory by a margin of 16,188 votes.