Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates Odisha's first Cognizant office in Bhubaneswar

Odisha has emerged as a "destination of the future" with a growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition, he said.

"All these factors have become the cornerstones of our state's journey towards growth and development which is fuelled by a robust ecosystem encouraging entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new-age businesses," he added.

State Electronics & IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera said Bhubaneswar has become a global hotspot for IT, ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) and consulting companies under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

With its visionary policies and vibrant ecosystem, Odisha has emerged as the undisputed leader in the IT domain, shaping the future of technology.