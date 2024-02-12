Two fatal road crashes claim 10 lives in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA/BHAWANIPATNA: At least 10 people were reportedly killed and 36 others suffered injuries in separate road crashes in Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts on Sunday.

In Jharsuguda, five persons died and eight others sustained grievous injuries after a passenger van collided with a coal-laden truck on National Highway-49 near Junian Chowk at Lakhanpur.

The mishap took place at around 9.45 am. Sources said 14 persons including an 18-month-old baby were travelling from Panchgaon village in Lakhanpur to Belpahar in a Tata Magic van. Near Junian Chowk, the van collided head-on with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.