Naveen Patnaik unveils Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute at Info Valley on the outskirts of the city. Built at a cost of Rs 410 crore, the state-of-the-art institute is poised to bring a paradigm shift to cancer care in eastern India.

The chief minister said, the advanced cancer institute signals a new era in quality and affordable cancer care. The centre will be able to provide cancer management to at least one-third of the cancer patients in Odisha. “The state government is consistently focusing on better health care provisions for people. Odisha has emerged as the medical care destination of entire eastern region in the last two decades. New medical colleges have been opened in different parts of the state. Primary, secondary and tertiary health care systems have been strengthened,” he said.