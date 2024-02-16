Odisha's industrial landscape transformed in last 5 yrs: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Claiming Odisha has witnessed all-round growth in the last 24 years, the BJD on Thursday stated over the last five years alone more than 1,860 industrial projects valued at over Rs 11.63 lakh crore have been approved and 7.33 lakh job opportunities created in the state.

Odisha’s industrial landscape has undergone a notable transformation, resulting in a surge in employment prospects due to the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD national spokespersons Santrupt Misra and Sasmit Patra told mediapersons here. The rebuttal has come following allegations by Opposition BJP and Congress that industrial growth in Odisha during BJD’s tenure in government has stagnated and unemployment problem grown substantially.

The BJD leaders stated the share of industry sector in state’s economy in 2022-23 was 41.3 per cent as compared to the national average of 28.5 per cent. The share of Odisha in India’s mining manufacturing gross value added (GVA) has also increased from 2.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 4.2 per cent in 2022-23 which is 1.5 per cent growth in a decade. Similarly, Odisha’s exports as share of India’s exports has grown from 2.2 per cent in 2016-17 to 4.1 per cent in 2022-23, they added.

Misra said Odisha has firmly established itself as a leading investment destination in India. The last five years have been particularly transformative, with rapid project implementation and a significant improvement in the business environment, he said.