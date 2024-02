JEYPORE: The local Kriya Anusthan committee has stepped up its demand for creation of a new district of Jeypore.The committee has sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. In the memorandum signed by various organisations and eminent personalities, it said Jeypore sub-division comprises five blocks of Jeypore, Borigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda. Around four lakh people of these blocks have to travel to Koraput town for official work which costs both time and money.

President of the committee Bulu Deb Sharma said to ease the difficulties faced by people of these areas, the government should accord district status to Jeypore. “We have also proposed to add two more blocks, Nandapur and Lamataput, in the new Jeypore district. We will raise the issue at different forums until our demand is met,” he added.