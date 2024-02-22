ZHL roped in for Mahaprayan service in Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) has been roped in to provide and operate Mahaprayan vehicles in Sundargarh district under District Mineral Fund (DMF).

Under the scheme, hearse services are being provided to economically disadvantaged families in Sundergarh district free of cost. For over a decade, ZHL has been at the forefront of emergency healthcare in the state, successfully operating the 108 ambulance service.

With the experience, it has started operating 15 Mahaprayan vehicles within the district. The vehicles, dedicated to transport dead bodies to their native areas, have already served 175 families in last one month.

The state government’s Mahaprayan scheme initiated in August 2016 continues to offer free hearse services in all 30 districts. The recent collaboration of DMF, Sundergarh district with ZHL aims at enhancing the efficiency and dignity of this service.

Odisha head of ZHL Sabyasachi Biswal said the expertise gained from years of managing emergency healthcare situations, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure, positions ZHL as a valuable partner in ensuring the dignified transportation of the deceased.