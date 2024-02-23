Amrit Bharat makeover for 21 more railway stations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has planned to redevelop 21 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat station scheme in the second phase.
Twenty five stations are already in stages of development in the first phase. A total of 57 stations across the state included in the scheme are being redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.
The stations to be taken up in the next phase are Balasore, Betnoti, Bhadrak, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradip, Kendujhargarh, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur City, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Belpahar, Brajrajnagar and Rayagada.
Railways sources said the stations will undergo comprehensive makeover. Every station will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place, waiting halls, lifts/escalators as necessary, free WiFi, along with spaces for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities. The master plan for individual stations has been prepared.
An official said efforts would be to ensure integration of the stations with other modes of transportation. Green building techniques will be used with solar energy, water conservation, recycling and improved plantation. There will be segregation of arrival, departures, clutter-free platforms, clean surfaces and fully-covered platforms, he said.
There will be dedicated space for local products under the ‘one station one product’ scheme, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings and landscaping keeping in view the necessity at each station.
“Work is in full swing at three important stations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri - which are being redeveloped as world-class stations at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. Puri is among the four stations that are being conserved as heritage stations. They will have their original characteristics with all modern amenities,” said the official.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of railway stations and road overbridges (ROBs) and underbridges in the state at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore on February 26. Three ROBs, including the one at Gopalpur Balikuda near Cuttack will also be inaugurated.