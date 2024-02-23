Amrit Bharat makeover for 21 more railway stations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has planned to redevelop 21 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat station scheme in the second phase.

Twenty five stations are already in stages of development in the first phase. A total of 57 stations across the state included in the scheme are being redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The stations to be taken up in the next phase are Balasore, Betnoti, Bhadrak, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradip, Kendujhargarh, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur City, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Belpahar, Brajrajnagar and Rayagada.

Railways sources said the stations will undergo comprehensive makeover. Every station will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place, waiting halls, lifts/escalators as necessary, free WiFi, along with spaces for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities. The master plan for individual stations has been prepared.

An official said efforts would be to ensure integration of the stations with other modes of transportation. Green building techniques will be used with solar energy, water conservation, recycling and improved plantation. There will be segregation of arrival, departures, clutter-free platforms, clean surfaces and fully-covered platforms, he said.