Rifts in BJD surface as ticket aspirants form splinter groups ahead of elections in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD held a massive women’s rally in Ekamra Assembly constituency here on Sunday as a show of strength, parallel organisations floated by ticket aspirants in all three Assembly segments of the state capital have emerged a challenge for the ruling party ahead of elections.

Discontentment in the BJD organisation was evident as Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, a four-time corporator stayed away from the rally. Mahasupakar is an aspirant for Ekamra Assembly constituency represented by Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda. Mahasupakar told media persons, people of the area want him to contest from the constituency. “I am ready to contest the elections,” he said.

The trend of parallel organisations within BJD is not limited to Ekamra. In the Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency, Amaresh Jena, the former president of Bhubaneswar district BJD has applied for a ticket.