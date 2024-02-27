Bhubaneswar: Protesting Congress workers march towards Secretariat, clash with police

BHUBANESWAR: In a show of strength ahead of general elections, Congress on Monday staged a demonstration and attempted to gherao Lok Seva Bhawan to protest the all-round failure of the state government.

The lower PMG square area in front of the Lok Seva Bhawan turned into a battle ground when hundreds of Congress workers led by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak and Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar were stopped by police as they made their way towards Lok Seva Bhawan.

Stating the Odisha government has failed in all spheres in the last 24 years, Pattanayak said crimes against women and unemployment have grown substantially in the state.

“While corruption is rampant in Odisha, the state has become unsafe for women,” he said.

Kumar said BJD and BJP are one entity but are enacting the drama of fighting each other. Owing to failure of the state government, around 30 lakh Odias are migrating to other states in search of work. “If Odisha is growing and so many industries have been established why are jobs not available to people of the state,” he questioned.

Kumar said if people of Odisha want a change and secure their future, then Congress should be brought to the power.