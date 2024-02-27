Birmaharajpur gets NAC status

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district will also get notified area council (NAC) status.

The announcement came a day after he announced 34 new NACs in the state on Saturday. With the inclusion of Birmaharajpur in the list, the number of new NACs being formed in the state has gone up to 35 now, an official release said.

Birmaharajpur is at present a sub-divisional headquarters in Sonepur district of western Odisha.

The government, in a statement, said the new NACs and municipalities were created in view of the public demand and increasing population and socioeconomic development of the state.