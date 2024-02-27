Odisha: Mission Shakti self-help groups to revive 95 large water bodies under ‘Ama Pokhari’ scheme

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated process for restoration and rejuvenation of 95 large water bodies across 16 urban local bodies (ULBs) under ‘Ama Pokhari’ initiative.

The Housing and Urban Development department on Monday signed an MoU with the Mission Shakti self-help groups (SHGs) to give the work order of the projects to 365 such groups.

Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi said the initiative under 5T transformation is not only a step towards reviving the urban water bodies but also a remarkable journey of empowerment, sustainability, and community spirit; a true reflection of 5T approach.

The minister urged the Mission Shakti members to work hard and give their best in reviving the water bodies making ‘Ama Pokhari’ a success story that inspires all to work in the direction of ecological restoration.

Additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan said Ama Pokhari is a transformative initiative that not only promotes environmental sustainability but also ensures women’s empowerment and urban infrastructure development.

The Ama Pokhari initative had been launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in July last year to rejuvenate around 2,000 large water bodies in all 115 urban local bodies of the state. The government will be spending around Rs 120 crore fund for implementation of the initiative.

The renovation and maintenance of the water bodies is being done in collaboration with members of Mission Shakti.