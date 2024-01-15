Odisha’s art, culture on display in Bahrain

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s art, craft and culture got a prominent display at the ‘India In Bahrain’ festival held at the Embassy building in Bahrain recently.

The Bahrain Odia Samaj represented the state with an Odia stall at the event. King Hamad Global Centre director Sheikh Isa Al Sherouq and Indian Embassy officials inaugurated the grand exhibition where 15 different Indian state associations based in the Gulf country participated to promote Indian art, culture and commerce abroad.

Odisha’s tourism as well as the tribal products, traditional garments and handicrafts were showcased in the Odisha pavilion.

The main objective of the Odia stall was to promote Brand Odisha in a foreign soil, said Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj. He said the international event on a foreign soil also proved to be huge platform for showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, arts and commerce.