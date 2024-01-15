Panchayat executive officers' vacancies cripple welfare schemes in rural areas of Cuttack

District gram panchayat officer Chakradhar Mahali said he has already brought the matter to the notice of the state government for filling up the vacant PEO posts.

As per the three-tier structure of the panchayati raj system, while sarpanch is the official head of a gram panchayat, the PEO works as the secretary of the panchayat through whom official work is executed.

“Since a PEO has to remain in-charge of two to three panchayats, we are unable to disburse financial assistance instantly under Harishandra Yojana for cremation of bodies of the deceased. With no other option, we are paying the bereaved families from our pockets and later reimbursing the same when the PEOs come to the panchayat office,” said a few sarpanchs.