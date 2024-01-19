Odisha on a drive to create inclusive cities, says CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha is on a transformative drive to create smart avenues and inclusive cities for all sections of society, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day ‘International Conclave on Urban Transformation’ virtually here, the chief minister said the state is recreating inclusive cities where no one is left behind. “At the heart of our vision is the empowerment of communities. Our success is not just physical transformation, but also the profound impact it has on urban life. The essence of this transformative journey is community-led urban development under the 5T framework”.

He said sanitation, once a silent struggle, is now taking confident strides with dignity. “Our ‘Drink from Tap’ mission is a commitment to the people to take them to new heights of wellbeing,” the chief minister said.

He stressed his government believes that community-led urban development is not just the story of Odisha but rather a global paradigm shift in the offing. Accordingly, he urged all to learn from the experiences, create their own stories, and collaborate to build a better urban future for all.

The chief minister also urged all to embark on a journey to build vibrant and inclusive cities, where communities co-create their dreams, and every single voice is not just acknowledged but genuinely heard.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said, “Urban development initiatives in Odisha have made remarkable achievements with best practices, new partnership and collaboration for inclusive development fostering innovation in multiple sectors.”

Chief secretary PK Jena said the state government has laid emphasis on people-centric and community-led development. Additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan and MoHUA joint secretary Rahul Kapoor also spoke at the conclave, the first ever on urban transformation in the state, in which over 400 participants from 11 countries and 20 states are taking part.