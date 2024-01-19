Woman killed over sorcery in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: A woman was allegedly murdered by her relatives over sorcery suspicion in Jharpokharia area of the Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Minati Murmu (40), was a resident of Lahandakocha village within Jharpokharia police limits.

Minati’s husband Bolai Murmu said on Wednesday night, he went to a nearby village to attend the Makar Sankranti celebration. On returning home, he found his wife lying dead on the verandah with grievous injuries on her face. He alleged that his brother and nephew attacked her with a sharp weapon as they suspected Minati of practising sorcery.

On being informed, Jharpokharia police along with a scientific team rushed to the village for investigation. IIC Mrutyunjay Pradhan said police registered a case and detained two persons in this connection. Further investigation is underway.