PARADIP : Major Prabhanjan Padhy, an Odia Army officer was honoured with the prestigious Sena Medal for gallantry on Army Day 2024.

Serving as the Company Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir, Padhy exhibited exceptional courage in anti-terrorism operations.

Despite intense firefight, he displayed rare heroism by crawling some distance to eliminate all the terrorists without causing harm to civilians or casualties among his own troops.

President Droupadi Murmu awarded Major Padhy with the Sena Medal during the Army Day parade in Delhi. Father Basant Kumar Padhy, manager, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) expressed pride in his son’s historic achievement.