Odisha’s first green ammonia plant by 2027

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to have a 1.3 million tonne per annum green ammonia plant at Gopalpur Industrial Park in the next three years. Leading global sustainable and renewable energy company, ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd will set up the green ammonia and hydrogen plant in collaboration with IHI Corporation, a Tokyo-based integrated heavy industry group.

The state government has allotted 340-acre land at Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) for the production facility which will come up in phases at an investment of around Rs 60,000 crore. The plant will be powered by renewable energy.

A high-level delegation of IHI Corporation led by president and CEO Hiroshi Ide along with ACME chairman Manoj Upadhyay met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday and informed him about the progress of the project.

They also held discussions with chief secretary PK Jena and Development Commissioner Anu Garg for fast-tracking the project.

The visit of the delegation came nearly eight months after Naveen held discussions with the senior executives of IHI Corporation during his week-long tour to Japan in April last year. As part of the Make-in-Odisha initiative, ACME Group has partnered with IHI to set up the green ammonia plant. “The proposed green ammonia and hydrogen project has already been cleared by the high-level clearance authority headed by the chief minister. The progress of the project is satisfactory. The foundation stone of the plant will be laid soon and the first phase of production is likely to start by 2027,” said an Industry department official.

The green hydrogen sector enjoys special provisions in the thrust sector of Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR), 2022 and this facility by ACME and IHI marks a significant milestone. The green ammonia produced at the facility will be exported through Gopalpur port. The utility corridor between the industrial park and port provides a dedicated path for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity.

Upadhyay thanked the chief minister for his support for fast-tracking the project. The upcoming facility will help offer green hydrogen and green ammonia to domestic and international markets at competitive prices, he said.

IHI president Ide said the corporation will also explore opportunities in the manufacturing of heavy mining and construction machinery owing to its demand in the mining and metal manufacturing regions of Odisha.

Meanwhile, ACME Group and IHI Corporation have signed an off-take term sheet for supply of green ammonia from Odisha to Japan in the presence of Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh at New Delhi.

ACME Group to set up Odisha's first green ammonia plant

