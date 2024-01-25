Farmers resort to distress sale in Odisha, blame flawed satellite survey

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reported discrepancies in satellite survey of agriculture fields for paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif season, have allegedly compelled several farmers to resort to distress sale as they are unable to sell their produce to the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Sources said the district administration has set a target to collect over 12.63 lakh quintal paddy during the ongoing Kharif season.

Around 50,092 farmers had registered their names at 105 PACS to sell their paddy and 10 self-help groups were assigned the duty of procurement. As per the provision, 19 quintal paddy per acre was fixed for sale through the PACS.