BJP leader alleges irregularities in BeMC projects

BERHAMPUR: BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities in execution of projects and management of public facilities by Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in silk city.

Citing an instance, Panda said three years back, BeMC had leased out its guest house and kalyan mandap at Town Hall road to a private party. As per the norms, the lessee was supposed to give rooms on rent for visitors at the guest house. The Kalyan mandap was supposed to be rented out for functions.

However the lessee on the pretext of beautification of the facilities has modified the buildings as per his choice, said Panda. He said as if this was not enough, now BeMC has accorded permission to the lessee to open a bar at the facilities in violation of its own policy. BeMC owns over 500 shops in the city of which some functioned as IMFL outlets. Since it violated the policy, several social organisations objected to it following which BeMC closed the liquor outlets two years back.

“In such a situation, why and how was the lessee of the guest house and kalyan mandap accorded permission to open of a bar”, Panda questioned. He said several educational institutions including Khallikote university, Convent school, Government Women’s College along with coaching centres exist in close proximity of the guest house. Permission to open a bar in the facilities is a mockery of government policy, the senior advocate said while demanding a probe into the matter. Panda said if the civic body does not cancel its permission to open bar at the facilities, he will be forced to take the legal route. Attempts to elicit response on the issue from BeMC officials proved futile.