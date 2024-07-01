Mohan Charan Majhi says he will ensure end of PC culture in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Sending out a strong message against corruption, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the new BJP government will ensure that ‘PC’ (percentage cut) culture ceases to exist in the state and those involved or indulging in such practice will not be spared.

Addressing a special felicitation function for the newly-elected MPs and MLAs of the party here, Majhi warned the government officials that corruption in any form will not be tolerated. “Those who plundered precious minerals of the state during the previous government will also not be allowed to go scot-free,” he said.

Majhi asserted that his government is fully committed to the development of the poor, farmers, women and youth, and the pledges made in the BJP’s election manifesto for them will be implemented in letter and spirit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear roadmap for Odisha as he sees that the state has the potential to be a number one state. He has given us guidance during our hour-long meeting in Delhi on June 27 with specific emphasis on fulfilling the aspirations of the people. At the same time he wants us to work hard and take Odisha to the pinnacle of success,” Majhi said.

Announcing that the state government has taken necessary steps for opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple soon, Majhi said jewellery and other valuables kept in the Lord’s treasury will be reinventorised and if any shortcoming is found, those responsible for the safe-keeping of the Ratna Bhandar will be seriously dealt with.

CM and all ministers to attend public grievance hearing from today

“There are still doubts in the minds of people about reopening of Ratna Bhandar. I assure you that the Ratna Bhandar will be opened soon. If there is any discrepancy in the stock of valuables, we will not spare anyone who is found guilty for the mismanagement. We will hunt them out even if they hide in ‘Pataal’,” Majhi said.

The chief minister thanked the people and the party workers for the outstanding victory of the BJP in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. “We are celebrating BJP’s victory for which the entire credit goes to the hard work of lakhs of our party workers and, more importantly, people of Odisha who fought the election for the party. We have taken a pledge to protect Odia Asmita. We have responsibility to build a new Odisha as envisioned by the prime minister. With Lord Jagannath’s blessings, we have got a full majority and we will achieve the goal,” he said.

Reminding the people that the CM’s grievance cell will start functioning again from July 1, Majhi said, “I will not be there alone. All the ministers will be present to listen to the grievances of the public and take immediate steps for resolving them.”

State BJP president Manmohan Samal remembered the party leaders of yesteryears and veterans saying, their sacrifices have now borne fruit. “I thank the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who showered their blessings by electing BJP with a majority. We have the support of 81 MLAs. The BJP government will fulfil every promise made to the people in its Sankalp Patra. We will have to work hard in the next five years,” he said.

Attending the ceremony, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured all support from the Centre to the state government. “The BJP government will work hard to come up to the expectations of the people,” they said.