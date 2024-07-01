Odisha is now a focal point of national politics, says Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: With the state sending a decisive number of BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha and giving full majority to the saffron party in the Assembly, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Odisha has now become the focal point of national politics.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting three members from the state in his cabinet, Pradhan said, “Never before Odisha has got so much importance by any government at Centre as has been shown by Modi. He has given important portfolios to the three union ministers from the state which is a rarity.”

Basking in the unprecedented success of the party in 2024 polls, Pradhan while addressing the felicitation function here said, “I dedicate the landslide victory of the party in the simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha to 4.5 crore people of Odisha and Lord Jagannath. I also dedicate the party’s success to all the great sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the state.”

He said credit for the success also goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda under whose leadership a national party like BJP could win the confidence of the people on a regional issue of ‘Odia Asmita’.

“This (our pride) is our capital to invest and progress. No one should forget the contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and party veteran LK Advani to the state during hour of crisis,” he said while appealing to the state government and BJP workers to rededicate themselves to the welfare of people and continue working hard towards fulfilment of their aspirations.

Speaking at the event, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that in the next five years, new projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will come to Odisha. “In the financial year 2024-25, Odisha has been allocated Rs 10,536 crore. A record 1,846 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Odisha, surpassing the entire railway network of Sri Lanka, which is 1,700-km-long,” he said.

Additionally, during Rath Yatra, 315 special trains will operate in Odisha to ensure the convenience and hassle-free travel of devotees, Vaishnaw added.

Narrating his political journey in BJP from 1989, Union minister Jual Oram said, once former chief minister Biju Babu described it as a ‘signboard’ party. “From two members in the Assembly in 1990, the BJP has formed government on its own. I now feel scared when I see the stage with so many elected members to Assembly and Lok Sabha,” he said.