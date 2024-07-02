Odisha cops nab murder accused trying to flee in woman’s garb

KENDRAPARA: A triple murder accused, who was acquitted by court two months back due to lack of evidence, was arrested by police in a dramatic fashion on Monday while trying to flee in a woman’s attire after brutally attacking his wife and brother at Madhusudanpur village within Patkura police limits here.

Police identified the accused as 42-year-old Bikram Das of Madhusudanpur. Bikram allegedly assaulted his wife Subhadra (38) and younger brother Sangram (39) on Sunday.

Patkura IIC Pradeep Pradhan said Sangram lodged a complaint against Bikram basing on which police registered a case and started investigation. As a manhunt was launched to nab him, the accused fled from the village in a woman’s attire to hoodwink police. Interestingly, he boarded a bus and sat with other women passengers. But at Haladiagada chowk, some passengers raised an alarm after finding out that Bikram was disguised as a woman.

“Subsequently, fellow passengers apprehended Bikram and informed police. We rushed to the spot and arrested the accused who was booked under sections 307, 294, 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC,” said Pradhan.

The IIC further informed that the condition of Sangram is serious and he has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. “The exact cause of the hostility between the accused and injured persons is being investigated. Bikram was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,” he added.

Bikram was arrested in November 2018 on the charges of killing three persons of a family - Dhoi Das (85), his wife Soria Das (76) and their daughter Pratima Das in Madhusudanpur village. After languishing in jail for six years, he was acquitted by the court two months back after all the 29 witnesses turned hostile.