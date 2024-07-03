BJD plans major overhaul post-Rath Yatra following election defeat

BHUBANESWAR: Following its shock defeat in the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJD top leadership is mulling a drastic overhaul of the party organisation.

Sources said, the entire organisational structure of the party will be dismantled and a new one will be put in place. A new general secretary (organisation) will be announced to replace the incumbent Pranab Prakash Das. Besides, general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Dasburma will also be changed. Both the leaders had lost the recently concluded elections from Sambalpur Lok Sabha and Satyabadi Assembly seats respectively.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician and the former chief minister’s close aide VK Pandian, who had spearheaded the BJD campaign, has already withdrawn from active politics following the party’s defeat in the elections, but no other leader has followed suit by announcing resignation from party post.

Sources said, the restructuring process will start after the Rath Yatra on July 7 and completed before the budget session of the Assembly. The budget session is likely to be convened on July 15. A senior leader said during recent meetings with party supremo Naveen Patnaik, he had hinted about organisational changes. He said that the changes are likely to be announced any time. As office-bearers of the BJD Legislature Party have already been announced, the organisational changes will be effected soon, he added.