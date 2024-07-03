Awake brain surgery at Sitalapalli SUM in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A successful awake brain surgery was performed on an elderly patient at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital’s Sitalapalli campus leveraging the significant advancements in neuro and spine surgery.

The 71-year-old man was suffering due to accumulation of blood and fluid in his brain leading to increased pressure. Neurosurgeons decided to go for awake brain surgery after initial evolution.

Associate Prof Suryapratap Singh Tomar of SUM Hospital at Bhubaneswar performed the surgery. Unlike traditional surgeries which required administration of general anesthesia to the patient, this procedure was performed while the patient was awake and responsive.

Two small burr holes of 2-2.5 cm in diameter were created in the frontal region of the skull as part of the procedure.

The holes allowed the surgeons to access and evacuate the accumulated blood and fluids which caused pressure in the brain.

Prof Tomar said the surgery showcased the incredible potential of awake brain surgery. “By keeping the patient awake, we can achieve greater precision and safety leading to improved outcomes and ensuring reduced recovery time. The technique is particularly beneficial for elderly patients and those with complex medical histories,” he said.

Director of the hospital Deba Prasad Dash said the advantages of such surgery included real-time monitoring of the patient’s neurological functions which reduced the risk of damage to critical brain areas, sidestep the need for general anesthesia and ensure faster recovery.