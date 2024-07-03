Odisha: BJP condemns Rahul’s anti-Hindu remarks

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of BJP on Tuesday condemned the anti-Hindu remarks of Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a media conference here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the Congress leader has lost his mind after continuous defeat of his party at the hands of BJP.

“Congress out of power is like fish out of water. Rahul is unable to digest the historic victory of BJP for the third consecutive time under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Samal further said, “If all Hindus are violent, how is Rahul Gandhi, who claims to be a Brahmin, separating himself from the community. The Indian democracy has survived only because of Hindutva. He has the freedom to speak in the Parliament because the majority Hindu population of the country are tolerant and believe in democracy.”

The Congress can stoop to any level for the sake of power. The less said about the gory past of the grand old party is better. It is a party which is ready to sacrifice the interest of the country to come to power, he said.

“Before pointing finger at BJP and Hindus, Rahul must tell the people about the agreement he had signed with China which is an enemy of India. The BJP leaders and workers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation. For BJP, it is nation first and party comes second. However for Congress, it is family first, party second and nation last,” Samal added.