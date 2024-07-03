Odisha: Government showrooms to sell Karuna Silk Khandua

BHUBANESWAR: Devotees willing to donate Khandua Pata made from the state’s unique Karuna Silk or cruelty-free silk to the Trinity at Srimandir may soon be able to buy them from government showrooms.

Into its third year of producing silk without killing the silkworms, the department of Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts is planning to make Khandua sets prepared from Karuna Silk for the Trinity at showrooms like Boyanika and that of the Serifed for convenience of devotees, within next few months. Besides, it plans to increase production of silk this year.

Currently, only weavers of Routapada are producing Khandua weaves from Karuna Silk which is provided by the department. Devotees have to buy them directly from the weavers and send them to the Srimandir. The Trinity adorn silk for eight months in a year. In the remaining two months from Akshaya Tritiya to Rath Yatra, the deities wear cotton attire.

Sources said since production of Karuna Silk in the state is done in limited amounts by adopting castor-based Ericulture method, the department has planned to keep seven to eight sets of Khandua in government-run handloom showrooms for devotees to choose from.