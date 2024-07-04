Odisha: 400 e-buses to be included in ‘Mo Bus’ fleet, says Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote sustainable transport in Bhubaneswar, the state government has planned to include at least 400 electric buses in the ‘Mo Bus’ fleet, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday.

The electric buses will be added to the Mo Bus fleet under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. “At least 63 out of 463 Mo Buses are electric. The entire fleet will consist of e-buses in the coming years. There is a plan to run 100 e-buses each in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela and 50 in Sambalpur,” said Mahapatra.

Sources said the previous BJD government had placed an order to procure 200 e-buses. Of these, 30 buses have been purchased and are part of the Mo Bus fleet. The remaining 170 buses will be procured soon. The procurement of electric vehicles under PM-eBus Sewa scheme will be in addition to the 200 e-buses.

On the day, Mahapatra visited the electric depot of Mo Bus at Gadakana and held a review meeting with the officials of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). He emphasised on increasing the frequency of buses on busy routes.