Odisha: 400 e-buses to be included in ‘Mo Bus’ fleet, says Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote sustainable transport in Bhubaneswar, the state government has planned to include at least 400 electric buses in the ‘Mo Bus’ fleet, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday.
The electric buses will be added to the Mo Bus fleet under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. “At least 63 out of 463 Mo Buses are electric. The entire fleet will consist of e-buses in the coming years. There is a plan to run 100 e-buses each in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela and 50 in Sambalpur,” said Mahapatra.
Sources said the previous BJD government had placed an order to procure 200 e-buses. Of these, 30 buses have been purchased and are part of the Mo Bus fleet. The remaining 170 buses will be procured soon. The procurement of electric vehicles under PM-eBus Sewa scheme will be in addition to the 200 e-buses.
On the day, Mahapatra visited the electric depot of Mo Bus at Gadakana and held a review meeting with the officials of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). He emphasised on increasing the frequency of buses on busy routes.
Mahapatra also purchased a Mo Bus ticket and travelled from Station Square to Press Square here. He interacted with the passengers and enquired about their travelling experience on Mo Bus. CRUT’s managing director Arun Bothra accompanied the minister.
“Mo Bus service is providing convenient, sustainable and safe commuting option to people. Discussions would be held with passengers at regular intervals to further improve the services. The number of buses will also be increased basing on the need of people,” said Mahapatra.
The minister also suggested to change the name of Mo Bus to ‘Ama Bus’ as it will be widely acceptable among people. “I would place this suggestion before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and a decision on changing the name will be taken accordingly,” he added. Currently, CRUT is plying 463 Mo Buses on 95 routes in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur with an average passenger footfall of 2.5 lakh per day. Sources said two more electric depots of Mo Bus are being set up at Naraj and Pokhariput.