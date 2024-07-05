Orissa HC dismisses plea of former Jajpur MP for form 17 C

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed the petition of former MP Sarmistha Sethi for supply of Form 17 C in respect of Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 general elections, results of which were declared on June 4. Form 17 C records the voter turnout in every polling station of a constituency.

Initially, Sethi had sought supply of the Form 17 C information through an application by her election agent. But the district election officer refused to oblige stating that the records cannot be supplied as they have been stored and sealed in the strong room as part of the statutory documents. The strong room can only be opened by the order of the competent court.

Sethi had then moved the high court seeking direction to supply Form 17 C, which she stated was required to file an election petition for challenging the election process. Sethi of BJD, who won from Jajpur Parliamentary constituency in 2019, lost to Dr Rabi Narayan Behera of the BJP by a margin of 1,587 votes in the recently concluded polls.