Rajasthan man arrested for Rs 5.90 lakh cyber fraud in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly posing as an official of the department of Telecommunication (DoT) and duping a Bhubaneswar resident of `5.90 lakh.

The accused, 24-year-old Kishor Rana, is a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Police said the complainant received a call from Rana and his associates on June 7 and they identified themselves as DoT officials. They told him that 28 complaints were registered against his mobile phone number following which Mumbai police launched a probe into the matter. The cyber frauds also threatened him that his bank account was linked to former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal who was arrested by ED in September 2023 for money laundering.

“The accused asked the complainant to disclose all his assets. They later directed him to transfer Rs 5.90 lakh and assured him he would get his money back within a week . When he did not get his money, the complainant lodged an FIR basing on which a probe was launched. Subsequently, Rana was nabbed. Efforts are on to nab his associates,” said a police officer.