Jharsuguda DHH to operate 24X7 soon: Minister Mukesh Mahaling

JHARSUGUDA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Friday said the district headquarters hospital at Jharsuguda will soon offer 24X7 healthcare services.

On a visit to the district, Mahaling said healthcare services in the region will be enhanced. He said improving healthcare in Odisha is the top priority of the BJP government. As part of the initiative, vacant doctor posts in government hospitals will be filled as soon as possible. He said the district headquarters hospital at Jharsuguda will be equipped with a blood bank, postmortem room, freezer for storing bodies and dialysis machines.

The minister further said a heart hospital will soon come up in the district. He instructed chief district medical officer Dr Jayakrushna Naik to minimise referral of patients to hospitals. Mahaling also interacted with representatives of several organisations and assured to look into their demands including improving healthcare in the district promptly. He was accompanied by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, CDMO Dr Naik, programme officer Bulunath Sahoo, hospital manager Avisek Kumar and other officials.