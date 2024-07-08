Over 100 Ashram school students test positive for malaria in Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada, which experiences malaria outbreaks annually, claims to have implemented measures to prevent the disease’s spread. However, this recent detection has raised concerns about the effectiveness of these efforts.

The district health department has now intensified its efforts to screen students across the district. Although the exact number of affected individuals remains undisclosed, authorities indicated that details will be available after screening is completed.

The district welfare department had informed CDMO Dr LM Routroy in writing about the situation on July 2, 2024, requesting immediate action. The affected children are currently undergoing treatment and are reportedly recovering, according to CDMO sources.

However, with the disease spreading rapidly among students, there is growing concern that the general population may also be at risk. Locals have called for comprehensive screening in suspected areas under strict supervision.

Official records show that malaria tests were conducted on 3,23,318 individuals between January and July 2023, with 4,844 cases reported, including 533 children aged under five.

Despite claims of ongoing measures, efforts to sensitise the public have been limited to accessible areas, leaving remote regions neglected.

In April 2024, a malaria outbreak was reported in tribal villages at the foothills of Niyamgiri hills in Muniguda and Kalyansingpur blocks, where affected individuals received treatment.

Just last month, the block faced a diphtheria outbreak that claimed four lives, revealing a gap in vaccination efforts despite records indicating achievement of targets.