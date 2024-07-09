Orissa HC declines to interfere in dropping of Jayadev Award

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has declined to interfere against doing away with the Jayadev Award which was being conferred upon a personality for outstanding contribution towards growth and development of Odia cinema since 1980.

The Jayadev Award was substituted by Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for lifetime achievement of an Odia film personality. Executive trustee of Jayadev Foundation Trust Dr Prafulla Chandra Tripathy had filed a PIL seeking intervention against it.

Advocate Dayananda Mohapatra appearing on the petitioner’s behalf challenged the July 26, 2023 amendment resolution through which the state government had brought in the Odisha State Award for Films Rules, 2010’ in supersession of State Award of Films Rules, 1989.

“The amendment to make the changes was done in a mechanical manner without application of mind which undermined the status of the 12th century poet Jayadev one the great legends of Odisha, icon of Odia identity and pride in Indian sub-continent for his Gita Govinda,” Mohapatra argued.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho on July 2 said, “What is under challenge in the present writ application falls within the exclusive domain of the executive. This court exercising power of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution of India does not have judicially determinable parameters to interfere with the impugned action of the state. In the court’s opinion, this writ application is misconceived and stands dismissed accordingly.”