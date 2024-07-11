Odisha: Crime Branch busts investment fraud gang, nabs 15

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown against scamsters engaged in online investment frauds, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday busted an inter-state gang and arrested 15 of its members for their alleged involvement in cheating people and swindling over Rs 20 crore across the country in the last few months.

The accused lured people in around nine states including Odisha to invest in shares, IPOs and cryptocurrencies to get higher returns. They were nabbed after a resident of Bhubaneswar approached the CB after being cheated of a whopping Rs 3.04 crore on the assurance that he will receive three times of his total investment within four months.

The gang members reportedly contacted the complainant on Facebook and subsequently asked him to join a group on Telegram where they convinced him to invest in shares to receive higher returns. The victim made the investments between March 29 and June 11 but never got his money back.

On receiving the complaint, CB registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Subsequently, the agency arrested the gang’s masterminds Tushar Sharma and Bhavesh Thakur, both natives of New Delhi and 13 others from Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state.